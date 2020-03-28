Tri-State families enjoy nice weather to relieve COVID-19 stress

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has made for some stressful times in the Tri-State, as people’s lives have been turned upside down.
With many people currently out of the job and children staying home with no school, families are trying to avoid cabin fever as they continue to isolate themselves from others.
However, several people took advantage of the nice weather on Saturday and went outside. They say enjoying outdoor activities, such as walking, running, biking and hiking, is a great way of getting out of the house and freeing your mind.
“It’s been a bit of a challenge for us,” Randy Shelton said. “We’re thankful we live near the park and yesterday, we tried out the tennis courts. My wife had never played tennis and she did a good job. We just hit the balls around, so we’re coping as well as we can.”
“It helps with the stress and everything - just walking around and exercising,” Jeana Shelton said. “It just relieves a lot - not being cooped up or anything like that. You’re in the open air, the fresh air.”
People that spoke with 14 News say that areas like Wesselman Park are a good place to go because they found it easy to practice social distancing.
