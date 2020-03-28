Severe storms with damaging winds, a few tornadoes possible tonight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-State is at risk for severe storms with damaging winds and even a few tornadoes Saturday night. Storms will likely line up ahead of a cold front on Saturday afternoon along the Mississippi River and then head east. The damaging wind threat should arrive over southern Illinois by 6pm and then enter southern Indiana & western Kentucky between 6-8pm. Current models show the storms exiting the Tri-State by midnight. Damaging winds of 60mph or greater, hail and heavy rain are possible. The tornado threat is greatest over southern Illinois, but a couple of tornadoes can’t be ruled out over Indiana and Kentucky. You should review your severe weather plan now, know where you will go if a warning is issued, and take action if/when the storms arrive. Make sure your phone and other devices are charged.