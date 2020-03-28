Dubois Co. announces second confirmed case of COVID-19

DUBOIS Co., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Health Department confirms the second case of COVID-19 in Dubois County.
According to the news release, the patient was tested through a lab in Evansville and is currently in isolation.
“With this second case, the Dubois County Health Department message remains the same to our residents, protect yourself and our community by following Governor Holcomb’s directive: stay home, practice social distancing, and good hygiene," Dubois County Health Officer Dr. Ted Waflart said.
The news release states the health department is currently working closely with local and state officials to ensure contacts of the patient are identified and monitored.
