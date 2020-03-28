Police searching for overnight vandals in Pike Co.

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are reaching out to the public with hopes of catching those who committed numerous overnight acts of vandalism in Pike County.
The Petersburg Police Department posted on its Facebook page on Saturday that someone vandalized multiple street signs, automobiles, and buildings, including a local church.
Police say the vandals slashed the tires of several cars, broke the glass on multiple windows, as well as spray-painted offensive messages.
If anyone has information related to this case, please contact the Petersburg Police Department at (812) 354-8716 or send a message on the department’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.