Playgrounds closed in Daviess Co. in response to COVID-19

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Playgrounds in Daviess County are closed in response to the spread of coronavirus.
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly released an executive order Friday afternoon asking parks to take all sporting fields, picnic shelters and playgrounds out of service until further notice.
The parks are still open, but all playgrounds and sports fields are either locked up or blocked off with caution tape.
Due to the nice weather, the parks board says that there is a heavy amount of foot traffic in their parks and this measure is meant to help the public.
“We see people out here regularly, and based on where we are now with the COVID--19 virus, we felt like this was certainly the proper thing to do,” Daviess County Parks Director Ross Leigh said.
The parks will still remain open for other activities like fishing, hiking and bird watching. Be sure to continue practicing social distancing.
