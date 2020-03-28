Local grocery store attempts to restock high demand items

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - McKim’s IGA is slowly restocking its shelves after having a busy week with customers.
The number of customers finally decreased at the store on Friday. This allowed the store’s employees and its supply chains a little bit of breathing room to catch up with customer demand.
The grocery store located on Main Street is still missing some valuable items.
14 News spoke with Mckim’s IGA assistant manager Brian Williams about what items are currently out of stock.
“We are still of some key items - flour, toilet paper, various other items throughout the store,” Williams said.
Williams also mentioned how people can help out during this demanding time for the store.
“Let’s help the supply chain out by slowing down the buying a little bit," Williams said. "The support we have received from everyone has been absolutely wonderful.”
