InkWorks Studio, FSEA team up to raise money for bartenders, waiting staff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Franklin Street Events Association is teaming up with InkWorks Studio to raise money for bartenders and waiting staff.
According to their website, all proceeds FSEA receives from the shirts will benefit those in need. They say the shirts will be available for pickup after the printing process is completed, and the stay-at-home order is lifted.
Brent Hargett from InkWorks Studio says he will donate $500 of his own money to cover the costs of shirts to maximize their donations.
Hargett is part owner in district 7 on Franklin Street and owns DKH properties.
“I just wanted to do my part and try to raise money for the ones who count on tips who are losing their income," Hargett said. "They are a part of the Franklin St family.”
