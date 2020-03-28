Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — With sports on hold, athletic trainers across the country are joining the fight against the coronavirus. The National Athletic Trainers Association put together an app and more than 950 trainers have signed up over the last week. The goal is to give overworked hospitals a database of help available. Their tasks have included screening patients, assisting in prescription shipments and helping out with transportation. NATA's president says trainers are accustomed to adjusting to working with urgency amid chaotic environments.