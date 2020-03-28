Henderson businesses spreading positive messages amid COVID-19 pandemic

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Downtown Henderson Partnership is hoping to spread some cheer throughout the city.
The organization has created and given out encouraging street signs to local business owners for them to hang up at their respective businesses. This is happening in the midst of the recent wave of store closures due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Many of the signs coin hopeful phrases like, “This too shall pass”, “Help float local businesses”, and “Be the fix, stay at six feet.”
The signs can be seen in businesses all over downtown Henderson.
DHP Executive Director Lindsay Locasto says she hopes these messages will help everyone get through these tough times while also promoting local businesses.
“We just want to try to keep people as positive as they can, and reach out and help our small businesses as much as we can,” Locasto said.
Businesses in Henderson that wish to display one of these signs is asked to contact DPH officials on their website.
