Hancock, McLean Co. announce first cases of confirmed coronavirus

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department reports first COVID-19 cases in Hancock and McLean County along with additional cases in Henderson and Daviess Counties.
According to the news release, there are eight new confirmed cases.
The news release states there are five new cases of confirmed coronavirus in Daviess County along with one new case in Hancock, McLean and Henderson County. The total for Daviess County sits at 33 confirmed cases while Henderson now has three.
“We knew we would continue to see more cases. We are getting to an important point in our communities’ response to COVID-19. We have to keep up our efforts and we need everyone’s cooperation. We must continue to practice social distancing,” Public Health Director Clay Horton said.
