EVV12 Honor Flight officially rescheduled for Aug. 22

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVV12 Honor Flight is officially rescheduled for Saturday, August 22.
Honor Flight of Southern Indiana postponed the highly anticipated event due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The veterans and guardians who were originally scheduled to take part in the flight in May will be contacted in the next couple of days to reconfirm their spot for the event.
Diane Shaw, the vice president and media director for Honor Flight of Southern Indiana, says organization officials are concerned this new date may impact Operation Mail Call - the opportunity for the public to write and send letters, thank you cards and color pictures to veterans and their families
Those who want to participate in Operation Mail Call can mail their letters and notes to the following address:
Honor Flight - Mail Call
PO Box 8234
Evansville, IN 47716
Drop boxes will also be located at the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Libraries, Mission BBQ on Green River Road, as well as the Red Cross Building and Golden Corral on Evansville’s Eastside starting in July.
The EVV13 Honor Flight is still scheduled for October 3.
