Donut Bank employees receive pay increase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Donut Bank employees are receiving a $2 per hour increase in hourly pay.
According to the letter, employees will be paid for their normal work hours per week, even if they aren’t scheduled.
For example, the letter states that an employee who is usually scheduled to work 40 hours and is only scheduled to work 32 hours, will be paid for 40 hours plus the additional $2 per hour.
They say they will use the average hours worked in February to determine the exact amount.
The letter states this will apply to full-time and part-time workers.
