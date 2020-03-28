Community Foundation Alliance making up to $1M in emergency funding available to regional nonprofits

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Community Foundation Alliance announced on Friday that it is making up to $1 million in emergency funding available to southwestern Indiana nonprofit organizations at the forefront of helping local communities impacted by COVID-19.
According to a press release, the funding will support a variety of response activities throughout the region, including Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick counties.
President and CEO of the Community Foundation Alliance Jill Carpenter sent the following statement:
“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted daily life in southwestern Indiana, and while we don’t yet fully understand the extent of the implications of this outbreak, we do know that it is proving particularly challenging for those who are already vulnerable.
“After input from our charitable organizations, community leaders, elected officials, school officials, and others, we have developed a rapid response plan to provide critical funding and support for our communities in the weeks and months to come.”
A portion of the funding provides for a $250,000 grant to the COVID-19 CRISIS Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region, which will support human services in Gibson, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick counties.
The United Way of Southwestern Indiana is serving as the fiscal sponsor of the fund. The remaining grant dollars will support similar collaborative COVID-19 funds in Daviess, Knox, Perry and Pike counties.
The rapid response grants are designed to quickly deploy flexible resources in the form of one-time grants to organizations that, in many cases, have been financially strained by the outbreak. The grants have a simple application and quick turnaround time, including a 24-hour review, with grant dollars released directly to organizations within four days of approval.
Another component of the Alliance plan includes measures to ensure an appropriate reaction to unknown changes that may occur in communities during the months to come. Those include extending deadlines for existing grant cycles and re-evaluation of future Community Good granting strategies.
For more information, you can visit the Community Foundation Alliance website.
