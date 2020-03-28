Alert this evening for possible severe storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for possible severe storms this evening, mainly between 6 and 11 PM. Our severe storm risk has been upgraded to an Enhanced Risk, which is a 3 on a scale of 1 to 5.
The primary threat still appears to be damaging wind gusts, but a couple tornadoes are possible. All of southeast Illinois is under a Tornado Watch until 10 PM. Some of these storms may also produce hail, frequent lightning and some localized flooding.
Once those storms move out, our skies will begin to clear and temperatures will fall back into the low 50s by Sunday morning.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s, but it will also be windy with sustained winds from the west-southwest around 15 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s, but the winds will only make it to around 5 to 10 mph.
Rain chances return Tuesday, mainly for folks south of I-64, but thunderstorms seem unlikely at this time. Tuesday will also be the coolest day of the week with high temperatures around 50°.
Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s for the rest of the week. A stray shower is possible Wednesday or Thursday, but both days look mainly dry. Scattered showers are possible Friday, and may linger over into next Saturday, but that is still a week away so some of that timing will likely change.
