IN unemployment claims increase amid coronavirus pandemic

INDIANA (WFIE) - New numbers have come in from Indiana Workforce Development on the impact COVID-19 is having on the workforce.
We’re learning the state is having to update its IT system just to accommodate all of the added claims from recent weeks.
In the week ending on March 21, Indiana Workforce Development says they had 62,777 new unemployment claims filed.
Just a week before, only 3,400 were filed. That’s a difference of more than 59,000.
Due to the outbreak, they’re now having to deal with the influx, but state leaders say the year started off strong.
“January also showed us something we had never seen before,” said Fred Payne, a commissioner of Indiana Workforce Development. “We had the highest number of people working in Indiana than ever before. We had about 23,000 unemployment claims filed for the month. But we know our current situation is just a little bit different.”
More people than ever are now qualified to get unemployment. The governor will also be waiving the one week waiting period to get those benefits.
