Swedish Match closes after 2 employees test positive for COVID-19

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two employees at the Swedish Match factory have tested positive for COVID-19. Company officials were notified Friday morning and say they shut down operations immediately.
They say the factory will be closed Monday for sanitizing and will resume operations on Tuesday. They’re directing employees who may have come in close contact with those individuals to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The spokesperson says employees will be compensated for the time that the factory is closed. Those quarantining will also be compensated.
“We really care about everybody who’s in there," said Sandy Fowler-Jones, the director of communications at Swedish Match. "We want to make sure that they are as safe as possible, and we don’t want them to worry about things like compensation, things of that nature. We just want them to focus on getting well and to remain as healthy as they can possibly be.”
A small staff of essential employees will work throughout the closure to ensure distribution continues.
