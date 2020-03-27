Owensboro’s Meals on Wheels program doubles over last 2 weeks

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Meals on Wheels program in Daviess County has nearly doubled in just two weeks.
“We deliver on average about 130, 135 meals each day," Dana Peveler, the executive director of the Owensboro-Daviess County Senior Center said.
Now, the program is feeding more than 270 seniors.
“Our staff, our volunteers and our drivers have just really stepped it up," Peveler said.
Staff and volunteers come in every morning to cook, pack up meals and take them to those who are unable to leave their houses.
“It does help me because I have something that I know that I can fix or have for later," Meals on Wheels client Sandi Swofford said.
On top of making sure their clients are fed, Peveler says they are working to satisfy all of their needs.
“We call our clients every day and we check on them and they say, 'Oh gosh, I’m so glad you called, Oh I love you, oh I miss you,’" Peveler said.
“I don’t have that many visitors so it’s nice to know that someone’s gonna come in and say, “How are you?'” Swofford said.
Peveler says they are doing all of this while following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s current regulations.
“They don’t think twice about hopping in their car, making sure everything’s sanitized - their phones, their steering wheels, their gear shifts, their door handles," Peveler said. “They have to take care of themselves so they can take care of their clients."
“Heroes on the medical front - the first responders - but there are heroes in the food supply chains, and we’re finding and seeing heroes in a lot of different uniforms at this day in time,” Keith Sharber, the Executive Vice President of the Canteen Service Company said.
Peveler says the program will be receiving additional funding from the state - allowing them to feed more senior citizens.
