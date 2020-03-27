Out-of-work service employees receive virtual tips via Venmo, PayPal

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - People can now help support local service industry workers with a touch of a button by leaving them virtual tips on Venmo or PayPal.
Many workers across the Tri-State depend on tips to simply make ends meet with their finances. After the majority of local businesses closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, several out-of-work employees are struggling right now.
However, people can now leave an online tip for their favorite bartender, server, stylist, or any other service worker on the Downtown Henderson Partnership website
Service industry employees working in Henderson County can get their names added to the list by filling out the required form on the website.
