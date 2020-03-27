Mt. Vernon native opens up about COVID-19 experience

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - We spoke with a Mount Vernon native who has been dealing with COVID-19 for the last 10 days.
She tells us she has never felt sicker.
Not even two weeks ago, COVID-19 was just a small blip on Lindsay Hartmann’s radar.
“I thought, ‘Maybe not! You know, I probably won’t know anybody who gets this!' And literally, a few days later, I had it,” Hartmann said.
Hartmann grew up in Mt. Vernon, Indiana and is now living in San Diego, California.
Since testing positive for the coronavirus, she has taken to Facebook, blogging about her experience.
“I didn’t think I could get this, and I got it! I am really sick, and I just kept thinking I really wanted people to understand how serious this is," Hartmann said.
She considers herself lucky to not be hospitalized, but a persistent cough, fever, and chest pain have not made life very fun over the last ten days. Hartmann says it is almost like there is a new symptom every single day.
“Body aches, pains, mine was really in the lower back for me, all up and down my back,” Hartmann said.
Her mother, visiting from Mt. Vernon, has also been presumed COVID-19 positive. It’s people like her mother and other loved ones that have been her biggest concern.
Hartmann wouldn’t wish it on anyone, but she hopes her story will inspire others to take this illness seriously.
“This thing is scary! It is not a trivial illness, it is not something to be taken lightly," Hartmann said. "If you really don’t have to get out of the house, you shouldn’t. If it is not absolutely necessary, it can wait.”
