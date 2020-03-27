METS dispatcher tests postive for COVID-19

METS dispatcher tests postive for COVID-19
Evansville (Source: WFIE)
March 27, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT - Updated March 27 at 4:58 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A METS dispatcher has notified the city of Evansville they tested positive for COVID-19.

The Vanderburgh Co. Health Officer said METS employees and riders should be at low risk of contracting the virus because the dispatcher has been away from work for more than a week.

According to a press release, the dispatcher worked in a nonpublic section of the METS facility.

The transit system continues to add extra disinfecting cycles to all buses and facilities during operating hours.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.