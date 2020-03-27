METS dispatcher tests postive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A METS dispatcher has notified the city of Evansville they tested positive for COVID-19.
The Vanderburgh Co. Health Officer said METS employees and riders should be at low risk of contracting the virus because the dispatcher has been away from work for more than a week.
According to a press release, the dispatcher worked in a nonpublic section of the METS facility.
The transit system continues to add extra disinfecting cycles to all buses and facilities during operating hours.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.