Man dies in EPD custody

· On March 25 around 11:04 p.m., the Evansville Police Department was called to the Econo Lodge Hotel on Hwy 41 North. The hotel’s desk clerk called 911 to report that a white male wearing a black shirt and black shorts was in the parking lot of the Econo Lodge and was running up to the guests, frightening them. The caller went on to say that it appears that the person is under the influence of something.