Locals encouraged to exercise outdoors at safe social distance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With temperatures well above average on Thursday afternoon, people everywhere got outdoors.
One hot spot for walkers, bikers, and a few fishermen was Garvin Park.
Although thousands of people in the Tri-State are having to stay home, you can still venture outside for some fresh air.
“Because it feels good today and I was not going to stay in the house,” Jalaya Jackson said.
Thursday temperatures topped out at around 20 degrees above where they would usually be.
“It’s actually really nice to be able to go outside and talk to or hang out with friends, walk around, and get your exercise in,” Giovanni Carlino told 14 News.
“Did a little bit of yard work today and I was like, 'Man, this weather just feels too good,” Mateo Hawes smiled. “So, I said I’ve got to get out now.”
It was the perfect chance to get outside for some cardio, or maybe swinging in a hammock is more your speed.
“Kind of making us go a little crazy so trying to get outside,” Victoria Johnson explained. “It’s a nice day and it’s awesome seeing these people out here finally enjoying themselves.”
As the sun set on the waters of the Ohio River, the sidewalks along it were still filled with several smiling faces welcoming a cautious change of pace.
“Like we’ve been cooped up all winter, so it’s like we just want to go outside and enjoy the weather,” Megan Griffin added.
Despite stay-at-home orders, state leaders do encourage exercise, as long as you can maintain that safe distance away from others. A good rule of thumb is six feet apart.
“Yesterday was a great day to be outdoors, and I encourage people to get outdoors and walk their dog, or walk their cat if that want," Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb stated.
With another warm day on tap for Friday, this brings another opportunity to take in the fresh air.
Sadly, for some, they’ve got more time on their hands to be outdoors because they’re not able to work.
Indiana leaders released new unemployment claims numbers this afternoon.
