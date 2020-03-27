Local 5-yr-old bringing smiles during pandemic

“Let’s talk about our grandparents. I love my grandparents, but it’s not a very good idea to hug them right now," Nora said. "Don’t get the corona. We don’t want to spread the corona. If you love your grandma, don’t hug her right now. Some things you can do. . . you can call them, you can FaceTime them, unless they don’t know how to FaceTime. Old grandmas do not know how to FaceTime. You can call your grandma to make sure they have food, and tell them that you love them. You could paint them a picture?”