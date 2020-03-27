Local woman creates website to assist at-risk people during pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In this time of uncertainty, many people are stepping up and helping each other out.
COVID-19 has affected lives all over the Tri-State, but that hasn’t stopped Danielle Morris from trying to help out the more at-risk people in the community.
Danielle created Evansville COVID-19 Match. It’s a website that matches a healthy, young and low-risk person with an older, more high-risk person.
The website is meant to create a support system for people who are unable to leave their homes or live in isolation.
She says volunteers can help out in so many ways, from picking up groceries to giving a friendly phone call.
“There’s really no limitations,” Danielle said. "They can kind of make that match between them, and the partner they’re matched with, then they can determine that on their own. So once we’ve made the match, we’re pretty hands-off and it’s up to them on whether they’d like to go on a grocery run or pick up prescriptions or just call to check-in. There’s really no limitations. "
Danielle says she’s had an overwhelming amount of people sign up to be a volunteer but is waiting for older or more at-risk people to sign up.
For more information, or want to get involved, you can head over to Evansville, IN COVID-19 Match’s website.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.