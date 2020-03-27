Local boy celebrates ‘stay-at-home’ birthday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Social distancing has been a difficult adjustment for most people, but imagine having a birthday party in the middle of a statewide “stay-at-home” order.
This might not sound like the perfect birthday, but Aiden Hooper’s parents found a unique way to celebrate his special day.
The Evansville family got crafty with a paintbrush and put up “Honk for Aidan” signs on their front lawn - inviting drivers to honk their car horns while driving past the home.
Meanwhile, people were encouraged to sign their name with chalk on the sidewalk to say happy birthday.
The 12-year-old says he has been keeping in touch with his friends by texting, calling and playing Minecraft together online.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.