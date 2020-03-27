Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A Catholic priest in western Indiana has stopped hearing drive-through confessions at the request of the Indianapolis Archdiocese amid the coronavirus pandemic.The Rev. Dan Bedel serves both St. Patrick and St. Margaret Mary Catholic churches in Terre Haute. He says he was able to hear about 15 confessions over two days in which he parked his pickup truck in the church parking lots and parishioners drove up next to him and cracked their windows for the sacrament. The Tribune-Star reports Bedel told parishioners in a notice Tuesday that the "archdiocese has deemed it to be too high a risk for contamination." Catholic churches across Indiana have been closed because of the pandemic.