Islamic Center of Evansville to distribute food on Fri.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Tri-State organization will be distributing out food on Friday.
The Islamic Center of Evansville will be handing out food through a mobile food pantry on Friday from two different locations.
They will be handing out non-perishable food at CK Newsome Center from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and then the Islamic Center from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The food comes from a partnership with the Islamic Society of Evansville and the Muslim Association of Southern Indiana for Health Advancement.
The Islamic Center has been handing out food through the pantry since 2019 and has distributed over 5,000 pounds of food.
“This is open to everyone, every single member of our community,” said Erum Shafi Syed with the Islamic Center of Evansville. “We’re offering assistance to any deserving families regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, regardless of immigration status. This is open to everyone.”
They have also partnered with Dominos in Newburgh to help distribute 20 pizzas every day.
