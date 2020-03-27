High number of Daviess Co. coronavirus cases could be due to faster testing, health officials say

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - With 22 confirmed coronavirus cases, Daviess County has the highest number of any county in the Tri-State, but health officials say it’s due to faster testing.
Vice President of Medical Affairs at Owensboro Health Dr. Michael Kelley says he attributes the number of cases to the hospital’s ability to test aggressively.
He says they started testing last week and have been able to get results relatively quickly. However, doctors say if you’re experiencing mild symptoms, staying home may be the best option.
Officials say they need to save tests for healthcare workers and people with pre-existing conditions.
“We started out using the state lab," Dr. Kelley said. "The state lab became overwhelmed relatively quickly in trying to test, and we used Lab Corp, and we ran into the same issue.”
Dr. Kelley says the hospital has since switched to a company called Solaris Diagnostics, which can sometimes give results within 24 hours.
