2nd Glenmore Distillery employee tests positive for COVID-19

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials at Glenmore Distillery say they were notified by the Green River Health Department that a second employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Amy Preske, the public relations manager, that employee has not been at the distillery since the morning of Friday, March 20.
She says the employee did not develop symptoms until last weekend after they were already out of the plant.
Preske tells us the employee took proper precautions by self-quarantining and hasn’t been back to the Glenmore Distillery.
In a statement, Preske goes on to say that the employee had been practicing all of their enhanced sanitation and social distancing procedures.
The Glenmore Distillery is still operating and does not have plans to stop production. Preske says there was a thorough cleaning a sanitization after the employee left last weekend.
