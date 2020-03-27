Gibson County Visitors and Tourism earmarks $50,000 to help restaurants impacted by COVID-19

“We felt like we wanted to do something that would have an immediate impact for our hospitality partners,” says Brian Baker, president of the GCVT, Inc. board. “We realize that there may be assistance coming from other sources down the road, but we believe there is a real need for help right now so we are trying to act quickly and decisively. We are so proud of the fact that we have so many wonderful, locally-owned and operated restaurants here in Gibson County and we want to send the message to our tourism partners that we stand by them during this difficult time. We truly are better together.”