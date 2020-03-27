Gibson County Visitors and Tourism earmarks $50,000 to help restaurants impacted by COVID-19

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Visitors and Tourism Commission approved plans to allocate $50,000 for a grant program for its Gibson County hospitality partners in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program, titled “Gibson County/Better Together” is scheduled to roll out on Friday, March 27th and will be open to all restaurants located in Gibson County which are owned by a Gibson County resident.
Applications will be available on the Gibson County Visitors and Tourism Bureau website and Facebook page.
The application submission deadline will be April 10th with grants being awarded by April 17th.
“We felt like we wanted to do something that would have an immediate impact for our hospitality partners,” says Brian Baker, president of the GCVT, Inc. board. “We realize that there may be assistance coming from other sources down the road, but we believe there is a real need for help right now so we are trying to act quickly and decisively. We are so proud of the fact that we have so many wonderful, locally-owned and operated restaurants here in Gibson County and we want to send the message to our tourism partners that we stand by them during this difficult time. We truly are better together.”
All Gibson County-owned restaurants are encouraged to apply.
