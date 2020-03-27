Fire crews called to same house 3 times

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville officials say firefighters have been called to the same west side home three times in 24 hours.
This is video of what crews say is an abandoned home on North Tenth Street around 3 a.m Friday.
You can see the back of the house was burned.
Fire officials say the first call was around the same time Thursday about a shed on fire..
Crews were also there Thursday night to put out flames.
According to the police reports, that fire is being called an arson.
Fire officials say an investigation is underway into what happened.
