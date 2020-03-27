Evansville plants trees to celebrate becoming USA Tree City

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Evansville planted 20 trees to celebrate the city’s anniversary of being a USA Tree City.
The tree planting at the State Hospital Park off Lincoln Avenue was streamed live on Facebook to encourage social distancing.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says the city hopes to add to the ecosystem in positive ways. He hopes these trees will be appreciated now and in the years to come.
“These trees that we’re planting in 2020, in a matter of years when maybe not all of us are around, future generations are gonna look back and think, ‘Wow somebody planted these,’ just like someone planted these that are 30-40-50 feet tall. We ought to take a moment and be grateful for whoever planted those,” Mayor Winnecke said.
