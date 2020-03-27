EPD: Gun fired from home with drugs, 3 kids inside

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mom is facing neglect an drug charges after police say someone fired a gun from her home.
Police say a man reported he came over to the home of Nicole Bell to pick up some belongings.
He says she told him to leave, and as we was driving away, another man fired a gun, hitting his car.
Officers say when they went to the home to investigate, Bell told them she fired the gun.
The gun was not found where Bell said it was, so SWAT was called in to check the area.
Officers say inside the home, they found meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a book that appeared to be a drug ledger.
Three children, ages two, five, and eight, were also inside the home.
Police say Bell admitted they were all awake when the gun was fired at the car.
It did leave a bullet hole, but no one was hurt.
