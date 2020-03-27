Deaconess asks community to follow meal donation protocols

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess wants the community to know that they are thankful for the food donations they have been receiving from the community but say there are protocols they have to follow in order to accept that food.
If restaurants want to donate to healthcare providers, they can go to Deaconess website.
Due to strict safety guidelines, they are only able to accept pre-packaged food or food that is prepared at a restaurant and packaged in individual serving sizes.
All restaurants or organizations should wait to hear back from the meal donation team before bringing the food to the hospital.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.