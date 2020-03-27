IN, KY, IL Daily Coronavirus Recap 3/26

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 50 new statewide cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday. This is the highest single-day increase in confirmed cases so far in the state.
One of these cases includes the first resident from a nursing home. The patient is a 90-year-old from Perry County.
“Don’t try to be the exception," Beshear said. “Don’t try to be the person that thinks that it’s not real. That family from the 90-year-old in the nursing home - it’s very real to them and it came to them.”
The total number of positive cases in Kentucky is now up to 248 cases.
Across the Ohio River, Indiana is now reporting 170 new cases and three more deaths.
“I hope it’s more of a reminder that this isn’t just a marathon - it is a triathlon," Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said. "This is something that will require us to not ease up.”
Holcomb also signed an executive order allowing residents to receive quicker unemployment checks, authorize Medicaid to cover alternate transportation costs for medical-related appointments, as well as receive a 90-day supply for non-controlled prescription medications.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced 673 new confirmed cases, bringing the statewide total to more than 2,500 cases, including seven additional deaths. With warmer temperatures over the last couple days, Governor Pritzker was unhappy with those who gathered in large groups outside.
“Hosting a party, crowding down by the lake, playing a pick-up basketball game in a public park - if you are doing these things, you are spitting in the face of the doctors, nurses and first responders who are risking everything so that you can survive," Pritzker said.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.