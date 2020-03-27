IN COVID-19 cases now at 981, 2 more in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Health Department has released new COVID-19 numbers Friday.
The map shows a total of six cases in Vanderburgh County, up from four.
Statewide, there are 981 total cases and 24 deaths.
That’s up from 645 positive cases and 17 deaths statewide that were reported Thursday.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give his daily update Friday.
You can watch it live here at 1:30 p.m.
During Thursday’s address, Gov. Holcomb insisted residents obey the state’s stay-at-home order to rein in the coronavirus spread and not take advantage of its travel and work exemptions.
