Bethel Manor employee camps out to ensure resident safety amid COVID-19 pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An employee at Bethel Manor is going above and beyond to make sure the residents and staff are up to date on all the latest information regarding COVID-19, while still being cared for in the process.
After working at Bethel Manor for nine years, Josh Bowman considers the staff and residents his second family.
“I’m here with them," Bowman said. “I’m all in - ready to support them.”
This is why during the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, he decided to stay close.
So close, in fact, he is currently living in the facility’s backyard.
“It kind of hit me like, ‘I’m just going home to sleep right now. Why don’t I just go and stay here?’" Bowman said. “Well, we’ve got some places where I could stay, like I’ve heard people that have stayed in their office and we’ve got a community building (at Bethel Manor). But that’s not really like home, so I decided to just - why don’t I bring my camper out here.” Bowman said.
Bowman’s job is to make sure the staff at Bethel Manor is up to date on the constantly changing procedures that ensure the safety of the residents.
He says these procedures change so much, but the staff can now be aware of them in the span of minutes.
“Rather than going and implementing that on Monday or Tuesday, or whenever we were back in the building or had time, I just walked up the hill," Bowman said. “We got the masks out and we implemented (the changes) 30 minutes after we got the notification. That’s what we should do."
Living in the camper has limited his time with his own family, but he says his wife and kids at home are doing just fine.
“I think my wife was probably glad to have me out of the house for a couple of weeks or so," Bowman said. “She’s a teacher here in town with the EVSC. We’ve got three kids, she’s probably turned our house into a sensory daycare school.”
Bowman says he’s expecting to be in the camper for a few weeks, but he says it’s all worth it.
”In a way, I feel like I’m here supporting my second family - making sure that they’re taken care of and their needs are meant," Bowman said. “Because you know, we’re all in this together when it comes to COVID-19.”
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.