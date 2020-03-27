On Alert For Saturday Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coming off a record high 81-degrees during the warmest day of the year to date. We knocked out 80-degrees which was set back in 1921.
Slightly cooler today under mostly cloudy skies as high temps remain above normal in the mid-70’s. Rain and storms beginning today and ending Saturday night. Saturday afternoon and evening, with a cold front approaching, thunderstorms could be severe with damaging winds the top primary threat through Saturday night. Projected rainfall 1 to 2 inches today through Saturday night. Most of the rain is scheduled to fall Saturday.
In the wake of the front, brighter skies and cooler Sunday as high temps climb into the lower 60’s.
