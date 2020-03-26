On Alert for possible severe storms with damaging winds Saturday evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Windy and warmer as we head into the weekend. A strong cold front will trigger a few severe thunderstorms with a damaging wind threat on Saturday evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Tri-State in a slight risk (2 on a scale of 5) for severe weather on Saturday evening. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Friday night and during the day Saturday, prior to the arrival of the cold front Saturday night. Skies will clear for Sunday, and it will be windy and cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Dry and cooler weather to start off next week.