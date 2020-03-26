Toyota shutdown to last until April 20, no payment past April 10 without personal time

Gibson Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Toyota has extended that two week closure to four weeks.
Plant officials sent a statement saying they will resume April 20.
“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and decline in vehicle demand, Toyota is further extending the length of its production suspension at all of its automobile and components plants in North America, including Canada, Mexico and the U.S. The manufacturing facilities, including Toyota Indiana, will remain closed through April 17, resuming production on April 20. Our service parts operations and finished vehicle logistics centers will continue to operate in order to continue meeting the needs of our customers. We will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action in a timely manner.”
We asked about payment for employees and received another statement.
We will pay Toyota Indiana Production, Skilled and Track team members through April 10, 2020. Given the sales impact to the business, we will not be able to extend the pay period beyond what has been designated thus far. Team members have the option to use personal time off or unpaid time off the week of April 13.
