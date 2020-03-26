Police: Man brings backpack of explosive devices to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing charges after police say he was caught with several explosives.
Police say Wednesday, officers were called to a welfare check in the 1800 block of Conlin Avenue.
The caller reported Michael Meador said he wanted to die with all of his children.
The caller also said Meador had a backpack with explosives that were given to him by a former military friend.
When they arrived, police say they found the backpack and everyone was taken out of the home.
The EPD Hazardous Device Unit was called in and removed a total of four devices.
Police say Meador told them his wife and three children had been in Florida for vacation, but his wife went back to their home in Colorado after they got into a fight.
They say Meador told them he started driving home with the kids, but stopped in Georgia where he got the devices.
He said he stopped in Evansville to visit family before heading back to Colorado.
Officers say the devices included three military-ordnance burst charges and one military-use smoke grenade.
They say possession of these types of explosive devices are dangerous when not handled properly,and are not generally found outside the military.
They are also illegal to possess and transport.
Meador was charged with Possession, Transportation, Delivery of a Destructive Device (L5) and booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.
