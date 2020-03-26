Owensboro businesses prepare for non-life-sustaining business closure

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - After a rise in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state of Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear is ordering all non-life-sustaining businesses to close to in-person traffic.
We spoke with Owensboro city leaders and local businesses about how they’re preparing for the order.
“We closed our office several days ago and taking phone calls only," said Steve Castlen, broker and president of L. Steve Castlen Realtors.
Now, all businesses that aren’t considered life-sustaining will close to in-person traffic on Thursday by 8 pm.
“It will definitely slow things down," Castlen said.
Governor Beshear says for the new businesses added to that ban, many will be able to provide the same services from home.
“With technology today, they can look and view a home, maybe even better, by our pictures we provide online," Castlen said.
Garrett Booth is a local CPA and tax supervisor. He says with the crisis hitting in the middle of tax season, it’s not business as usual.
“We’re still working to complete tax returns that we do have, but we will not be meeting with any clients right now to take any new tax data," Booth said.
Booth says other changes to look out for are deadlines.
“Tax returns are not due until July 15th, and if you owe a balance with that tax return, it’s not due until July 15th," Booth said.
For businesses struggling to keep their doors open, the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce is there to lend a hand.
“We want to do everything we can do to help them keep their doors open as long as they can and to figure out how we can adapt throughout this time," said Candance Brake, president and CEO of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber president says they will continue to be an advocate for local businesses.
“We know it’s a tough time, but we know we’re gonna get through it and our small business community is some of the most resilient people in any community across this country," Brake said.
If a business is allowed to remain open, the governor says it must follow the CDC’s social distancing and hygiene recommendations. That means staying six feet apart.
