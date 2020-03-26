168 new IN cases of COVID-19, including 3 more in Vanderburgh Co., 1 more in Warrick

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health has updated their COVID-19 map.
The numbers show 645 positive cases in the state, which is an increase of 168.
It includes three more in Vanderburgh County, bringing that total to four.
It also shows three cases in Warrick County, which is an additional case since Wednesday.
Those numbers include the case in Posey County and the additional case in Gibson County we told you about Wednesday.
The map shows 17 deaths, which is an increase of three over Wednesday.
Governor Holcomb is expected to give his daily update.
You can watch it live here at 1:30 p.m.
During Wednesday’s update, the Indiana State Department of Education (DOE) said they are teaming up with the Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) to encourage school corporations statewide to open schools on a limited basis to provide childcare to emergency workers, as well as others working to keep communities safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
