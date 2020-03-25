New Alert Day for a few strong storms Saturday Evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Skies were mostly sunny with a few pop up showers north of I-64 on Thursday. A weather system will spread in from the west on Friday and Saturday and bring rain chances into the Tri-State again. Some early showers possible Friday morning, then partly cloudy with a high of 75. Another round of showers will race through the area late Friday and early Saturday morning. Saturday will be windy and warmer with a high of 77. We will be on alert for a few strong storms with damaging winds on Saturday evening. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the entire region in a Marginal Risk for severe storms (1 on a scale of 5). After the cold fronts clears the Tri-State early Sunday morning, skies will be partly cloudy with highs near 70. More rain possible on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.