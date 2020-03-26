Man accused of taking farm equipment, crashing it into ditch while driving drunk

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is facing theft and DUI charges, after Henderson deputies say he took farm equipment from a barn.
Deputies were called around 2 a.m. Thursday to Rucker Road #2.
They say someone reported a suspicious vehicle near a barn.
They say the found the vehicle about a mile away. Deputies say it was a truck and trailer, loaded with farm equipment, that had crashed into a ditch.
Deputies say Matthew Lambert admitted to taking the items.
They say he failed field sobriety tests.
Lambert was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center.
He’s being held without bond.
