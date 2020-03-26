Madisonville city officials working to stop spread of COVID-19

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to city officials.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton told 14 News that Baptist Health is working with these individuals.
The ages of the two new confirmed COVID-19 patients have not been released.
Cotton says he’s pleased with how the community is rallying together to support each other during this difficult time.
“COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate," Cotton said. "It’s going through all different size communities and ours is no different. I think the thing that sets us apart is that we have such a tight-knit community and that we’re all working together.”
Cotton says Madisonville city officials are abiding by the guidelines that Gov. Andy Beshear has been giving over recent weeks.
On Thursday, officials roped off their public playgrounds, picnic areas, basketball courts and tennis courts as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.
Cotton says he hopes this will reduce social gatherings and encourage social distancing.
