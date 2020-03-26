Ivy Tech uses 3D printers to make face masks for healthcare workers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech Community College is doing its part to assist healthcare professionals in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
College employees are using 3D printers to make face masks for healthcare workers, nursing home employees and many others.
Advanced Automation and Robotics Technology Program Chair Donna Zimmerman was originally contacted by food service workers in nursing homes. She says they currently do not have any gear to protect themselves from COVID-19, so this gave her the idea for the project.
“This is something that can really make us feel good about what we’re doing in our time at home,” Zimmerman said. “There’s people on the front lines still going to work in the hospitals, in the danger zones, to keep us safe, so what we can do to help them.”
The Ivy Tech Foundation is funding the mask-masking project.
