Health officials report 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - According to the state health department, Vanderburgh County only has four positive cases of the coronavirus. However, we are learning that number is probably not reflective of how many people in the county actually have COVID-19.
According to the Vanderburgh County Health Department, they are waiting for hundreds of test results from testing locations.
Health officials tell us the number we have now are for people that were tested 10 days ago.
“The turn around time for testing is anywhere from a couple days to two weeks,” said Lynn Herr with the Vanderburgh County Health Department.
This means the current numbers being reported by the state, may not be the actual number of positive cases in the county.
“I just want people to understand that these four cases are really reflective of infections that happened 10 days to two weeks ago,” Herr said.
We spoke with Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke who tells us that slow testing is frustrating for him, but definitely for the people treating those who are sick.
“The fact that a mayor is frustrated is probably not the most important person to be frustrated. I really feel for the health care providers for literally working around the clock to try and protect us,” Winnecke said.
According to the state health department, the state is prioritizing the tests of individuals who are at high risk. Those tests are being done in 24 hours, with other tests following.
The state department isn’t the only lab that’s backed up, reference labs are too.
“It’s frustrating for health care providers, they have patients, they’re treating people, and they need to know whether someone is positive or negative,” Winnecke said.
Is there hope for the testing sites to get caught up?
Only time will tell.
Vanderburgh County health officials say all we can do is do our best to keep ourselves, and those around us, as healthy as possible.
Health department officials want to remind people if you feel sick to use the triage line for local hospitals before going into a facility.
Deaconess’s triage line is 812-450-6555.
St. Vincent’s triage line is 812-450-6555.
