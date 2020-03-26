Former UE baseball player goes viral with ‘Evansville 500’ videos

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While the lack of sports has left an empty hole in the lives of sports fans across the country, former University of Evansville baseball player Alex Gould is making the best out of the situation.
Gould played four years on the diamond with the Purple Aces. Once his collegiate career came to an end in 2016, Gould transitioned from the batting cage over to the broadcasting booth.
Gould’s distinctive voice provided him with the opportunity to spend three years as a play-by-play announcer for the University of Evansville. Meanwhile, he’s also covered multiple sporting events for the Missouri Valley Conference and Ohio Valley Conference.
Like many others, Gould says he felt an empty hole in his life due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“Life without sports is tough," Gould said. "It’s something that’s so essential to so many people.”
So during their time in quarantine, Gould and his brother decided to get creative by making homemade videos of Gould describing everyday actions, like cars driving around their neighborhood.
What started out as a simple way to pass the time - a video meant to entertain his family and friends - suddenly went viral with people nationwide playing spectator to the “Evansville 500.”
“Obviously it’s great to know that I made people laugh, but especially at a time like this where there’s a lot of uncertainty, and honestly it’s pretty scary what’s going on with a lot of people," Gould said.
Along with street racing, Gould has commentated on games from an empty baseball field.
“This is a good way to promote laughter and keep people off that edge and less stressful, but also promote my own content because I’m trying to continue to make it in the broadcasting world," Gould said.
With people already requesting more creative videos from the commentator, Gould says he’s just trying to make the light at the end of the tunnel feel a little bit brighter for people, especially during these trying times.
“Not just for my career, but for all the millions and millions of fans out there – we need sports, but this has to happen," Gould said. "We need people to be healthy and safe. Hopefully, people abide by all these rules and stuff so that we can get the sports back and everybody can get back to their lives.”
Gould says there will be plenty of more videos to come in the foreseeable future.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.