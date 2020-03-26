Evansville dad accused of ‘whooping’ child with belt, leaving marks all over his body

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville dad is facing charges after police say he admitting to “going to far” when disciplining his child.
According to court documents, the incident happened earlier this month when students were still in school, but Jolan Hunter was just booked into jail Wednesday.
Police say the child had been in trouble at school for using his cell phone, and as punishment, Hunter made him strip naked and beat him with a belt.
They say there were marks all along the child’s back side and his arms where he had tried to stop the belt.
The affidavit shows in some places, the skin was broken. It also shows another person helped hold the child down during the beating.
Police say Hunter admitted to “whooping” the child, and said he knew he probably went too far.
He’s charged with domestic battery of a person under the age of 14.
Police say Hunter has prior battery convictions.
